B. Riley Raises Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $68.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

DCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of DCO opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $657.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,406 shares of company stock valued at $172,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

