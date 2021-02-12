B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $50.48 on Friday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,679,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,118 shares of company stock worth $1,655,964 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

