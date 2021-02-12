B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZEK. Bank of America downgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.03.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The AZEK during the third quarter worth about $6,651,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in The AZEK during the third quarter worth about $7,435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $2,411,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 44.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

