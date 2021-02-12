B. Riley Weighs in on Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

VPG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VPG opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,813,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

