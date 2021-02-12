B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,727,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BTDG stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,169,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,631,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. B2Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
About B2Digital
