B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,727,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTDG stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,169,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,631,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. B2Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It is creating and developing league champions; and developing systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, including social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, free to view, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

