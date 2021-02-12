BaaSid (BAAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.78 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $2,748.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.42 or 0.01072813 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.63 or 0.05471329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

BaaSid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

