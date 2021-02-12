Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to announce sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $4.40 billion. Baidu posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $15.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $16.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.68 billion to $18.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark lifted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.37.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $309.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.97. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $322.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

