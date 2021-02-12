Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 36,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

DIS opened at $190.91 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $191.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.35. The company has a market capitalization of $346.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.07, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.66. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

