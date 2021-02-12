Balancer Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $329.36 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $357.32 million and $329.36 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for $51.46 or 0.00108344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00060282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00284314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00104093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00079761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00091390 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,051.80 or 1.05381991 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

Balancer Token Trading

Balancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

