Balchem (BCPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $119.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

