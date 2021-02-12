Ballantyne Strong Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,447% compared to the typical volume of 145 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.54% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,709. The company has a market cap of $52.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.97. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

