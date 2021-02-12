Banano Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 133.6% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $75,350.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00061540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00286104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063990 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.26 or 0.01097354 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00104480 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,235 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,256,763 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.