Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.
Shares of Banco Santander stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,587,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,778. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.36.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.
