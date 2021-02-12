Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,587,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,778. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after buying an additional 9,776,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 664,831 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,133,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 673,523 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

