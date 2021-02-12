BancorpSouth Bank Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 295.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $85,861,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $73,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $318.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.56. The company has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.