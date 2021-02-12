Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $18.47 on Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $378.61 million and approximately $613.26 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $18.47 or 0.00038995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.29 or 0.01119362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006292 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.30 or 0.05737872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019555 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.