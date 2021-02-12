Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,355,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,930,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,964,000 after buying an additional 1,811,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $32.88 on Friday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $284.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

