Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.06

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.06 and last traded at C$97.43, with a volume of 640005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$96.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.60.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$63.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.45.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5600006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.