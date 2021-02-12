Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Sells $54,718.56 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56.

Shares of BWFG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. 123,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,817. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $165.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

