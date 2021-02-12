Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Sells $54,718.56 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56.
Shares of BWFG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. 123,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,817. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $165.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.80.
Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.
Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
