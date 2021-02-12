Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Trading Up 1.5%

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.10. 47,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 38,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,108,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 84,745 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000.

