Barclays Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $107.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. GoDaddy has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $73,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,240.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $69,628,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.