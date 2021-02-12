Barclays Lowers Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Underweight

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 34.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,107,000 after purchasing an additional 253,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,057,000 after purchasing an additional 252,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.