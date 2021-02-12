Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DSDVY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV Panalpina A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,763. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

