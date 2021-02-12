Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of PDRDY stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. 88,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,518. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

