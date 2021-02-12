Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNHBY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.41. 868,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,133. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.56.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.