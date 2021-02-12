Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 60,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,758. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

