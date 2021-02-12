Barnes Group (B) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

