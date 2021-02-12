Barrington Research Comments on Chegg, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chegg in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

CHGG stock opened at $106.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 47.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 108.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

