BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.13

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.13 and traded as high as $67.86. BASF SE (BAS.F) shares last traded at $67.15, with a volume of 2,030,589 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.91 ($81.07).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.42.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.