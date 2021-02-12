BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the January 14th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLSA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,281,000.

Get BCLS Acquisition alerts:

BCLS Acquisition stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05. BCLS Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BCLS Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCLS Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.