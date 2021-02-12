BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Short Interest Update

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BCTG stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54. BCTG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BCTG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

