Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,548.73

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $15,548.73 and approximately $131.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001373 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001665 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

