Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison Sells 20,415 Shares

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $47.82. 470,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $6,192,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 184,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.16.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.