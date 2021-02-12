Beam Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Beam has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001413 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $54.75 million and approximately $17.51 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 197.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 81,485,800 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.