Bean Cash Trading 31.1% Lower This Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 72.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,025,851,000 tokens. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.