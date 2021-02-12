Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 95,206 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 4.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.12% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $88,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,297. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average of $245.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

