Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,770,000 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the January 14th total of 74,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 27.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on BBBY. Wedbush lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,087,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,927,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 253,280 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

