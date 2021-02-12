Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Up 148.9% Over Last Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 148.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $126.86 million and $7.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $1,761.94 or 0.03687920 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.00359258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00062340 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

