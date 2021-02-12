Beetle Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,554.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $379,015.82 and $9,554.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 255,155,494 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

