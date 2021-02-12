Beetle Coin Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $391,556.11 and $9,266.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 255,079,354 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

