Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 8,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 5,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BJCHF)

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

