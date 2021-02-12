Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Reaches $3.48 on Major Exchanges

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.84 million and $39.47 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00007325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 54.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.01126338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006346 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.33 or 0.05772303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00019339 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.