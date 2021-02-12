Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Update

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the January 14th total of 634,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,776,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,730,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

