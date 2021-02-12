Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMPGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,400.00.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.21. 1,666,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

