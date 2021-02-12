Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSPPF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SSP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt cut shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSP Group stock remained flat at $$4.58 during trading hours on Friday. 1,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

