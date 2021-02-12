Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTBDY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WTBDY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,765. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

