Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TUIFY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. TUI presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of TUIFY remained flat at $$2.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 142,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,347. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

