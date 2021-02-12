Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.05

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.05 and traded as high as $9.35. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 319 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

