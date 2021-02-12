Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,670.00

Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,670 ($34.88) and last traded at GBX 2,500 ($32.66), with a volume of 3900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,400 ($31.36).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,933.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,655.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.56 million and a PE ratio of 31.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This is a positive change from Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L)’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

