Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,933.72

Shares of Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,933.72 and traded as high as $2,500.00. Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) shares last traded at $2,400.00, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £231.69 million and a P/E ratio of 28.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,933.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,655.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L)’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 3.55%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

