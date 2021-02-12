B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Holdings Lessened by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,368 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods accounts for about 5.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 1.13% of B&G Foods worth $20,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 58.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.50.

BGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

